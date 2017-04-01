McCabe named to AP all-state first team

Kaukauna junior guard Jordan McCabe was named to the Associated Press all-state boys’ basketball team on Wednesday for the second consecutive season.

Barneveld’s Jim Myers, who led his school to a Division 5 title to complete the rare feat of winning both boys and girls championships, is the AP’s boys basketball coach of the year in Wisconsin as determined by a vote of statewide sports reporters.

AP’s player of the year is La Crosse Central guard Kobe King, a senior who capped his career by scoring 28 points to help Central win its first state title in 92 years.

McCabe averaged 25.1 points per game for the Ghosts and the West Virginia recruit helped Kaukauna reach the Division 2 sectional finals this past March.

Xavier junior guard Hunter Plamann was named to the second team. Plamann averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 assists and six rebounds per game. He helped lead the Hawks to a 28-0 record and the WIAA Division 3 state championship in mid-March.

Kimberly senior Will Chevalier was a fourth-team selection. The UW-Green Bay recruit averaged 20 points and 6.2 rebounds in leading the Papermakers to the sectional finals in Division 1.

Hortonville’s Ryan Krueger, Shiocton’s Nate Schmidt and Xavier’s Sam Ferris were honorable mention selections.

Myers moved over to coach the Barneveld boys two seasons ago after 38 years of coaching the girls team. He had six state titles as the girls coach.

The shift gave Myers an opportunity to coach his son, Matthew. A senior this season, Matthew Myers scored 20 points in the 58-28 win over Shullsburg to win the Division 5 crown on March 18 in Madison.

“The opportunity to coach the boys came at a really good time for me … especially with Matthew,” Myers said. “It was an opportunity that I couldn’t let go. It worked.”

King’s big game in the Division 2 title game against Cedarburg came at Kohl Center in Madison, where the 6-4 guard will be playing next season for the Badgers. He averaged 28 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season, shooting 61 percent overall and 45 percent from 3-point range.

“He was always a good shooter and we wanted him to become a great perimeter shooter,” coach Todd Fergot said. “Anything you challenge him with, he just rises up and continues to grow.”

At Barneveld, Myers had already won 699 games as coach of the girls program. This season, an already tight-knit boys team grew closer after sophomore Malcolm Reed’s mother died before the state tournament.

Myers said he never had to deal with such a situation in four decades of coaching.

“We pulled back and we put the situation first and not the basketball,” Myers said. “They were all there for one another, that was the biggest thing, and they knew they had the community behind them.”

Fergot and Xavier’s Matt Klarner were also finalists for the coach of the year award.

Wisconsin 2016-17 Associated Press All-State boys basketball team

Player of the year: Kobe King, La Crosse Central (unanimous).

Coach of the year: Jim Myers, Barneveld (La Cross Central’s Todd Fergot and Xavier’s Matt Klarner were also finalists)

FIRST TEAM

Kobe King, 6-4, sr., La Crosse Central

Joey Hauser, 6-8, jr., Stevens Point

Terrence Lewis, 6-6, sr., Milwaukee Riverside

John Diener, 6-4, jr., Cedarburg

Jordan McCabe, 6-0, jr., Kaukauna

SECOND TEAM

Chris Knight, 6-8, sr., Madison Memorial

Tyrese Haliburton, 6-5, jr., Oshkosh North

Mitch Listau, 6-4, jr., Waunakee

Koreem Ozier, 6-1, sr., Racine Case

Hunter Plamann, 6-1, jr., Appleton Xavier

THIRD TEAM

JC Butler, 6-5, jr., Racine Prairie

Bennett Vander Plas, 6-8, sr., Ripon

Tyler Herro, 6-5, jr., Whitnall

Tyree Eady, 6-5, sr., Middleton

Bailey Kale, 6-0, sr., La Crosse Central

FOURTH TEAM

Trevell Cunningham, 5-11, sr., Arrowhead

Owen Hamilton, 7-1, sr., Prescott

Will Chevalier, 6-8, sr., Kimberly

Drew Blair, 6-3, jr., Stevens Point

Alex Arians, 6-4, sr., Madison Edgewood

(x) — unanimous selection

HONORABLE MENTION

Brennen Banks, sr., Evansville; Mandela Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Alec Fruin, sr., Beloit Turner; Will Schwartz, sr., Darlington; Jake Schroeckenthaler, jr., Monona Grove; Tyler Hughes, sr., Onalaska; Luke Reader, jr., Bangor; CJ Siegel, jr., La Crosse Logan; Chris Thompson, jr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Jalen Zubich, sr., Onalaska; Tyler Fuerlinger, sr., Columbus Catholic; Osy Ekwueme, sr., Medford; Neal Cerveny, sr., Gresham; Trevor Cook, sr., Washburn; Ryan Krueger, sr., Hortonville; Nate Schmidt, sr., Shiocton; Bryce TeKulve, sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Jordan Nolle, sr., Bay Port; Sam Ferris, jr., Xavier; Alex Ohde, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Jaxon Knotek, jr., River Falls; Xavier Cummings, sr., Hayward; A.J. Hendrickson, sr., Pecatonica; Marlon Ruffin, jr., Sun Prairie; Matthew Myers, sr., Barneveld; Alex Ranney, sr., Lake Mills; Storm Murphy, sr., Middleton; Keshawn Justice, jr. Madison East; Brady Wagner, sr., Lake Mills; Luke Loewe, sr., Fond du Lac; Marcus Domask, soph., Waupun; Luke Goedeke, sr., Valders; Shane Wissink, sr., Oshkosh North; Eddie Muench, sr., Ripon; Gage Malensek, soph., Brookfield Central; Carlos Curtis, jr., Milwaukee Riverside; Andrew Lewis, sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Deontay Long, soph., Milwaukee Washington; Garrett Nelson, sr., Beaver Dam; Brandon Hau, sr., Mukwonago; Alou Dillion, sr., Wauwatosa West; Terrance Banyard, sr., Destiny; Tyree Ellis, sr., Milwaukee Washington; Drew Yetka, sr., Oak Creek.