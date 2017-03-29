Alabama signee Collin Sexton breaks down his on-court gift of gab

CHICAGO – Collin Sexton won’t touch the rankings argument because he’s well aware that the whole “numbers beside names” deal is subjective.

“Of course I think I’m the best, but most players do,” said Sexton, a guard at Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) who is signed to Alabama. “It’s all someone’s opinion.”

What Sexton, who will suit up for the East in the McDonald’s All American Game tonight at the United Center, won’t accept as debatable is who holds down the top spot when it comes to trash-talk.

“That’s me, no question,” Sexton said. “Everyone knows that no one talks better than me on the court.”

We sat down with Sexton to have him breakdown how he tactically takes opposing players out of their game using his gift for gab.

