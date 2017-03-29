McDonald's All American Brian Bowen still undecided, but plans to announce in April

CHICAGO – The NCAA tournament served as a scouting opportunity for Brian Bowen.

The McDonald’s All-American small forward and Saginaw native still is undecided on his college future, so he used the tournament to evaluate the schools he is considering.

Bowen’s final five includes Michigan State, his favorite team growing up and the alma mater of his cousin, former Spartans guard Jason Richardson.

“I’ve just been analyzing all the schools, watching the games and everything,” Bowen said at the United Center, which will host the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN). “In April I’m definitely making my decision, 100 percent. I’m not sure what day yet, but 100 percent in April.”

Along with Michigan State, the 6-foot-7 Bowen is considering Arizona, Creighton, Texas and North Carolina State. None of the teams advanced past the Sweet 16 and the the Longhorns and Wolfpack didn’t make the tournament.

Bowen, who’s rated the No. 15 prospect in the country by 247Sports Composite, wasn’t just scouting based on wins and losses. He focused on styles of play, how players are utilized and which teams may be facing some early defections to the NBA, creating openings in their lineups. As a senior at powerhouse prep school La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere this past season, the 6-foot-7 Bowen averaged 20.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He started his career at Saginaw Arthur Hill before transferring after his sophomore season in 2015.

Bowen’s also weighing how many top recruits in the 2017 class are heading to his list of schools. Bowen’s teammate at La Lumiere, MSU forward signee Jaren Jackson Jr., regularly is pitching him to join him in East Lansing. Meanwhile, Arizona-bound center Deandre Ayton, Bowen’s teammate on the McDonald’s West team, constantly is hyping life in the dessert.

“It’s a waiting game,” Bowen said. “I really was thinking about committing a while ago, months ago, but I just thought I should just take my time with it. It’s a big decision, so I’m just seeing where guys are going. Guys are staying, leaving, so there’s a lot of things to analyze.”

Michigan State has been recruiting Bowen for the longest, and it’s a program the prospect knows well. Tom Izzo coached Richardson and has formed a close bond with Bowen’s family.

“Coach Izzo is a great guy,” Bowen said. “And you know his pitch is, come in and be the man; do a little bit of everything. Whether or not Miles (Bridges) stays or not, it really won’t affect me at all, it will just make the team even better.”

Bridges starred as a freshman this season and is considered by many to be an NBA lottery pick. His mother said Tuesday that Bridges has yet to made a decision on his future.

Regardless, there are advantages to other schools on Bowen’s list. Creighton had one of the most prolific offenses in college basketball this past season and signed another of Bowen’s high school teammates, four-star center Jacob Epperson. Coaches there have told Bowen he’ll be the focal point of their offense.

Arizona has been a constant in NCAA tournaments, and Wildcats coach Sean Miller has shown an ability to take wing players and lead them toward the NBA.

Bowen isn’t ready to commit yet. Instead he’s waiting and watching, trying to find a place that best fits him.

“I’m not really sure who’s staying and who’s going,” Bowen said. “It’s tough.”