Where does Collin Sexton's crazy alley oop rank among the great plays in McDonald's history?

It’s hard to overstate just how impressive the 360 alley oop provided by Alabama commit Collin Sexton to Kevin Knox was on Wednesday night.

Consider all the following: Degree of difficulty? Extremely high, even though Sexton made it look easy. Clutch factor? Given that it came with fewer than 5 seconds on the clock, that’s pretty high, too. Electricity? It set the United Center crowd on fire the way few things can.

In fact, as Dwyane Wade’s reaction showed, the play was so remarkable it belongs among consideration for the best single play, or moment, in McDonald’s All-American Game history. Again, just for fun, here’s how the alley oop looked from behind-the-play:

This INSANE pass by Collin Sexton to Kevin Knox just set the gym on 🔥 @kevin_knox23 #McDAAG pic.twitter.com/7USNrK3qlz — Overtime (@overtime) March 29, 2017

So, what could compete against a play that impressive? Possibly nothing, though here are some highlights from the game’s august history that come to mind:

— This dunk by Shaq in the 1989 game

— Chris Webber’s steal and slam at the 0:28 mark of this video in 1991.

— Kevin Garnett’s two trailing slams in the 1995 game

— LeBron James’ wicked double-pump reverse slam in the 2003 game

So, which play was the best? You tell us right here: