McDonald's All American diary: Duke signee Jade Williams

In the days leading up to the McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to Duke signee Jade Williams, a 6-4 forward from The Colony (Texas). She is ranked as the No. 13 player overall in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings.

It’s been a really amazing experience. From Day 1, we got all this great gear and it’s been awesome to spend time with all these great players. I’m friends with many of them and gotten to meet some new people.

We’re having good practices and just having a good time overall. When we’re out at practice, you just go as hard as you can and do the best that you can. There’s so much talent on both sides, it’s not hard to play together. It’s actually really easy. We have good guards on my team. We run up and down and already have a good chemistry going because everyone is so talented. We pretty much know each other from AAU. I’ve played with some of them as my teammates.

I’ve been trying to stay in shape, but it’s hard to stay in basketball shape. You need to be playing games. I’ve been running on my own, but before I got to an all-star showcase game two weeks ago, I was struggling a little bit because I wasn’t used to going up and down. I was putting in the miles and on the treadmill, but basketball shape is a little bit different than being in normal shape. I played that game and then I spent my time getting ready for McDonald’s.

I really just want to play the best I can and make the shots I get when I have a chance and play good defense. That’s my thing, playing good defense.

I’m looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House and watching the Powerade JamFest (Monday night). I’m not in it, but I will be supportive of our team.