McDonald's All American diary: Kentucky signee Jarred Vanderbilt

In the days leading up to the McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago, USA TODAY High School Sports will be catching up with various players to talk about their experiences. In this entry, we talk to Kentucky signee Jarred Vanderbilt, a 6-8 small forward from Victory Prep (Houston). Vanderbilt is ranked as the No. 5 player at his position and No. 23 overall in the ESPN 100.

It’s a true honor to have my name alongside some of these legends that played this very prestigious game. I’m very thankful and blessed.

It’s been a great overall experience – we’ve been competing and having fun. The hospitality has been wonderful and the city of Chicago has been an awesome place host the game.

Honestly, I think it’s better than what I expected. We’ve been pretty busy – we had a chance to spend some valuable time with the kids at the Ronald McDonald House on Monday.

Then, there were some crazy dunks and those guys were putting on a show. We were having fun – laughing, dancing. It was a great time out there Monday night.

The scrimmage on Tuesday was great. I mean guys really got after it – we played hard and guys want to have fun out here, but but was a good preview for the game.

I really just want to go out and have a good game – try to just do a little bit of everything: rebound, shoot, defend, pass and show my whole arsenal with this opportunity.

In the end, we’re just making some memories out here. We’ll look back in 10 years and be like, “Man, this was great.”