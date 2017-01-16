McDonald's All American Game boys rosters revealed

The boys rosters for the 40th annual McDonald’s All American Games were revealed Sunday night.

Twenty-four players from 13 states were selected. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Indiana and California all led the way on the boys’ side with three All Americans apiece.

The game is March 29 from the United Center in Chicago and will air on ESPN.

Jim Martin from Providence (Jacksonville, Fla.) will coach the East; Gary T. DeCesare Sr. from St. Rita’s (Chicago) will coach the West.

Click the gallery below to see the rosters for the East and West.