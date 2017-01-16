Menu

McDonald's All-American Game girls rosters revealed

Evina Westbrook shows off her Tennessee shirt when she signed her letter of intent (Photo: Anna Reed, Statesman-Journal)

Four members of Tennessee’s women’s basketball recruiting class were selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago as rosters were released Sunday.

But the quartet won’t all get to play on the same team. Rennia Davis from Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.), Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will play for the East. Evina Westbrook from South Salem (Ore.) will play for the West.

The McDonald’s game is March 29 at the United Center in Chicago. The East will be coached by Laney Clement-Holbrook from Oliver Ames (North Easton, Mass.) and Russell L. Ninemere from Sandy Creek (Fairfield, Neb.).

UConn, Texas, Stanford and Louisville also will be represented by two All-Americans.

None of the players in the girls game is undecided on her college destination.

Perhaps the more rare distinction might go to St. Frances, which has two players: Kushkituah and Stanford-bound Maya Dodson.

The 24 players represent 13 states; Texas led the way with six and California was next in line with four.

EAST
Name Pos. Ht. High school (Location) College
Janelle Bailey C  6-3 Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) N. Carolina
Rellah Boothe F 6-1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Texas
Mikayla Coombs W 5-10 Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) UConn
Rennia Davis W 6-2 Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.) Tennessee
Maya Dodson F 6-3 Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) Stanford
Dana Evans PG 5-6 West Side Leadership (Gary, Ind.) Louisville
Raven Farley-Clark C 6-3 Queen of Peace (North Arlington, N.J. LSU
Anastasia Hayes G 5-7 Riverdale (Murfressboro, Tenn.) Tennessee
Kasiyahna Kushkituah C 6-4 Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) Tennessee
Chasity Patterson PG 5-6 North Shore (Houston) Texas
Danielle Patterson C 6-3 Mary Lewis Academy (Jamaica, N.Y.) Notre Dame
Megan Walker W 6-1 Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.) Uconn
WEST
Chennedy Carter PG 5-7 Timberview (Arlington,Texas) Texas A&M
Ayanna Clark C 6-1 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) USC
Sidney Cooks F 6-4 St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wis.) Michigan St.
Loretta Kakala C 6-3 Manteca (Calif.) Louisville
Destiny Littleton G 5-8 Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.) USC
Alexis Morris PG 5-6 Legacy Christian (Beaumont, Texas) Baylor
Michaela Onyenwere F 5-11 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) UCLA
Deauzya Richards G 6-1 Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas) Baylor
Kianna Smith G 6-0 Troy (Fullerton, Calif.) California
Evina Westbrook G 6-0 South Salem (Salem, Ore.) Tennessee
Jade Williams F 6-4 The Colony (The Colony, Texas) Duke
Kiana Williams PG 5-7 Wagner (San Antonio) Stanford

 

