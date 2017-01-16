McDonald's All American Game girls rosters revealed

Four members of Tennessee’s women’s basketball recruiting class were selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago as rosters were released Sunday.

But the quartet won’t all get to play on the same team. Rennia Davis from Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.), Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will play for the East. Evina Westbrook from South Salem (Ore.) will play for the West.

MORE: Meet the McDonald’s All American Game boys participants

RELATED: Full list of McDonald’s All American nominees

The McDonald’s game is March 29 (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at the United Center in Chicago. The East will be coached by Laney Clement-Holbrook from Oliver Ames (North Easton, Mass.) and Russell L. Ninemere from Sandy Creek (Fairfield, Neb.).

UConn, Texas, Stanford and Louisville also will be represented by two All-Americans.

None of the players in the girls game is undecided on her college destination.

Perhaps the more rare distinction might go to St. Frances, which has two players: Kushkituah and Stanford-bound Maya Dodson.

The 24 players represent 13 states; Texas led the way with six and California was next in line with four.