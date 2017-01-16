McDonald's All American Game girls rosters revealed

Four members of Tennessee’s women’s basketball recruiting class were selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago as rosters were released Sunday.
But the quartet won’t all get to play on the same team. Rennia Davis from Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.), Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah from Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) will play for the East. Evina Westbrook from South Salem (Ore.) will play for the West.
The McDonald’s game is March 29 (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at the United Center in Chicago. The East will be coached by Laney Clement-Holbrook from Oliver Ames (North Easton, Mass.) and Russell L. Ninemere from Sandy Creek (Fairfield, Neb.).
UConn, Texas, Stanford and Louisville also will be represented by two All-Americans.
None of the players in the girls game is undecided on her college destination.
Perhaps the more rare distinction might go to St. Frances, which has two players: Kushkituah and Stanford-bound Maya Dodson.
The 24 players represent 13 states; Texas led the way with six and California was next in line with four.
|EAST
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|High school (Location)
|College
|Janelle Bailey
|C
|6-3
|Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
|N. Carolina
|Rellah Boothe
|F
|6-1
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|Texas
|Mikayla Coombs
|W
|5-10
|Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.)
|UConn
|Rennia Davis
|W
|6-2
|Ribault (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|Tennessee
|Maya Dodson
|F
|6-3
|Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|Stanford
|Dana Evans
|PG
|5-6
|West Side Leadership (Gary, Ind.)
|Louisville
|Raven Farley-Clark
|C
|6-3
|Queen of Peace (North Arlington, N.J.
|LSU
|Anastasia Hayes
|G
|5-7
|Riverdale (Murfressboro, Tenn.)
|Tennessee
|Kasiyahna Kushkituah
|C
|6-4
|Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.)
|Tennessee
|Chasity Patterson
|PG
|5-6
|North Shore (Houston)
|Texas
|Danielle Patterson
|C
|6-3
|Mary Lewis Academy (Jamaica, N.Y.)
|Notre Dame
|Megan Walker
|W
|6-1
|Monacan (North Chesterfield, Va.)
|Uconn
|WEST
|Chennedy Carter
|PG
|5-7
|Timberview (Arlington,Texas)
|Texas A&M
|Ayanna Clark
|C
|6-1
|Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)
|USC
|Sidney Cooks
|F
|6-4
|St. Joseph Catholic (Kenosha, Wis.)
|Michigan St.
|Loretta Kakala
|C
|6-3
|Manteca (Calif.)
|Louisville
|Destiny Littleton
|G
|5-8
|Bishop’s School (La Jolla, Calif.)
|USC
|Alexis Morris
|PG
|5-6
|Legacy Christian (Beaumont, Texas)
|Baylor
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|5-11
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|UCLA
|Deauzya Richards
|G
|6-1
|Cypress Ranch (Cypress, Texas)
|Baylor
|Kianna Smith
|G
|6-0
|Troy (Fullerton, Calif.)
|California
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|6-0
|South Salem (Salem, Ore.)
|Tennessee
|Jade Williams
|F
|6-4
|The Colony (The Colony, Texas)
|Duke
|Kiana Williams
|PG
|5-7
|Wagner (San Antonio)
|Stanford
