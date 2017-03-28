Trae Young, Chasity Patterson take JamFest three-point titles

CHICAGO – It’s not that he’s being cocky or disrespectful to his peers, but when it comes to shooting, Trae Young will take his skills over, well, anybody.

Makes sense for a guy who pumped in more than 42 points per game this season.

Chasity Patterson is equally confident in her shooting ability; hard not to be when you eclipse 3,000 points for your career.

“I definitely think I’m the best shooter,” said Young, an Oklahoma signee from Norman North (Okla.). “This is what I do.”

The winner of the @McDaaG Boys 3-point contest is Trae Young! Watch out @buddyhield. He’s coming for your @OU_MBBall shooting records pic.twitter.com/sCNgowPc7P — ESPNU (@ESPNU) March 28, 2017

Monday night he backed up that claim winning the POWERADE Jam Fest three-point contest at Illinois Tech.

“I’ve been in a few of these,” he said. “Going last or second to last is always hard. You know what they’re doing and kind of get the jitters. I struggled with the first rack and kinda found my rhythm later on. I closed very strong. i kind a little momentum with the crowd going. I know I could have done a little better, but I’m happy I won and I’m honored to be here.”

Patterson, a Texas signee from North Shore (Houston), won on the girls side with her score of 20.

That was the highest score of the night.

Patterson did not make any shots in the first rack, but rallied.

“I need to keep shooting, keep focusing,” she said. “I just kept focus on the next shot. That was the main thing. That’s what I did and finally it came to me at the last rack.”

Chasity Patterson just BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN! The @TexasWBB commit won the #McDAAG Girl’s 3-point competition with a score of 20!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/BEFJu39lzb — ESPNU (@ESPNU) March 28, 2017

Patterson and Young will suit up in the McDonald’s All American Game Wednesday night at the United Center.

