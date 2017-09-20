McDonald's All American Games are headed to Atlanta

After a seven-year run in Chicago, the McDonald’s All American Games have officially found a new home in Atlanta.

The 2018 Games will tip on March 28 at Philips Arena. The city previously hosted the Games in 1983 and 1992.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the city of Atlanta and the Philips Arena to bring the McDonald’s All American Games back to the state of Georgia,” said Morgan Wootten Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “We’re equally grateful to the city of Chicago and our local partners that helped make the Games a great success for the past seven years and we can’t wait to bring our annual Games to a passionate basketball fan-base in Atlanta.”

Atlanta has served as a hotbed for McDonald’s All Americans.

Since 1977, 59 players – 41 boys and 18 girls – have hailed from the capital city including last year’s Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Wendell Carter, now a freshman at Duke, Jaylen Brown, now in his second year with the Boston Celtics, and Maya Moore, a three-time WNBA champion and league MVP.

McDonald’s All American Games ambassador Jay Williams said that the move to Atlanta will be “amazing” for the Games.

“It’s just an incredible venue and an incredible city,” said Williams, a former McDonald’s All American who won the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year award in 1999. “Chicago was a great run, but I think it’s cool getting back to moving the game to different locations and getting new fans in to these locations to witness it. Basketball is huge everywhere and it’s great for us to tap into different sites.”

