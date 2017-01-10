McDonald's All-American Games nominees revealed

The McDonald’s All-American Games organizers have revealed the list of nominees for the boys and girls games scheduled for March 29 in Chicago. The boys game will be the 40th in the event’s history.

The rosters have yet to be announced, but the players will be chosen from the state-by-state list of nominees.

On the boys side, California leads with 56 players nominated with 15 players nominated from Georgia and 12 from Illinois. A number of other states have double-digit nominees.

On the girls side, Texas has 123 players nominated, followed by 27 from Oregon, 22 from California and 21 from Maryland and Mississippi.

