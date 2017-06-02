McDonald's All American Games will leave Chicago in 2018

After a seven-year run at the United Center in Chicago the McDonald’s All American Games is officially on the move McDonald’s Head of Global Alliances John Lewicki confirmed to Chicago Business on Thursday.

The Games will be moved to a rotation of cities beginning in 2018; no future cities have been finalized at this time.

“We’re going to try to get back to the roots,” Lewicki told Chicago Business. “We learned a lot on how to run it more efficiently, but it also became a little stale. We need to get that freshness back, we need to make sure the game keeps the luster of what it is as a premiere game, and part of that is moving it.”

Before its stint in Chicago, the Games had always rotated to different cities.

The Games had successful years in the Windy City from 2011-14 with local stars like Anthony Davis, Jabari Parker and Jahlil Okafor playing in the Games, but last year Lewicki said that the company had to offer a lot of discounted tickets.

“Not that Chicago didn’t support it from the beginning, but there’s a lot going on in Chicago, there’s a lot of different opportunities for entertainment dollars,” Lewicki told the newspaper.

Lewicki said that this time around the company would target bigger markets, and added that Chicago could be back in the rotation.

