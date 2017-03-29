Behind MVP Rellah Boothe, East rallies for overtime win in McDonald's All American girls game

CHICAGO — An overtime thriller is not what is expected at the girls McDonald’s All American Game, an exhibition showing off the best high school seniors in the country. But that’s what happened at the United Center on Wednesday, as the East rallied to win 80-74.

Rellah Boothe, a Texas signee from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) was named the game’s MVP, and finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The game tightened up in the second half as Boothe hit consecutive three-pointers. She was asked after the game if she knew the shots were going in.

“Absolutely,” Boothe said. ”I knew they were going in. I had something telling me they were going in.”

In overtime, Chasity Patterson — another future Longhorn — and Megan Walker, who will play at UConn, teamed up for a key inbound play to put the East up for good.