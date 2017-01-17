McDonald's All American Hometown Heroes set to begin

Forty-eight boys and girls basketball players learned they were McDonald’s All Americans when the rosters were revealed on Sunday.

Before they get to Chicago, the players will be honored in their hometowns as part of the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

ROSTERS: Boys | Girls

Hometown Heroes debuted for the boys selections last year, but this year, the 24 girls players also will be honored.

The presentations are intended to recognize the impact of the players on the community and the impact the community has had on the players. It also allows the athletes to share their success with family, friends, coaches, teammates and members of their school and community.

The first events are scheduled for Tuesday.

The McDonald’s All American Games are scheduled for March 29.