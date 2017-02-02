McDonald's All American Jade Williams making a positive impact

Jade Williams’ goal on the court is to make a positive impact.

That she received an honorary jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game is a testament to how positive.

“I’m more of finesse post,” said Williams, a 6-4 Duke signee. “I can pass very well and can finish. I do a lot on defense. I want to contributed everywhere a little bit, but not in a bad way. It’s about making a positive impact, keeping the flow going and help pick up the pace.”

Williams, ranked as the No. 4 forward in the nation by espnW Hoop Gurlz, was honored Thursday when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school, The Colony in Texas.

“The ceremony was really exciting,” she said. “It was really a great opportunity to thank everyone – my teammates, my family, my coaches. It was really special moment.”

Williams is eager to get to Chicago for the March 29 game and the events that precede it.

“I’m just excited for it all, just to be part of it in general,” she said. “I want to see the dunk contest, the shootaround, be part of the game and be around so many talented players.”

Williams will leave Texas for Durham, N.C., and said the reason was “because I can see myself there.”

“My recruitment overall was amazing,” she said. “Everyone I came across (at all the school) and met, I had a good time. It was a really hard decision because I got so friendly with everyone.

“It came down to Duke being the best academics and athletics in my opinion. It’s the best of both worlds. I’m goin to be away from home, but I clicked with the coaches almost immediately and the girls on the team were so nice.”