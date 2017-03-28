Kevin Knox knows it's time to decide, he just doesn't know who to pick

CHICAGO – Kevin Knox knows when, he just doesn’t know where.

“And that’s the problem,” Knox said with a laugh. “I have to figure that out. I just need time to do that.”

Knox pegged the week of April 17, following the Jordan Brand Classic, as the time he’ll decide between North Carolina, Duke, Florida State and Kentucky because that’s Tampa Catholic’s (Tampa, Fla.) spring break.

RELATED: (Video) McDonald’s All Americans display rap skills

“That way I’ll have more time to talk things over with my family,” said Knox, who will play for the East in the McDonald’s All American Game Wednesday at the United Center. “I’ll be so busy over the next few weeks with Jordan Brand and the Hoop Summit and that’s the next time I’ll be able to just relax and really think.”

Knox quickly shot down the notion that having a decision date set meant he secretly knows where he’s headed.

“Not at all,” Knox said. “I just know that I have to get this done. It hasn’t been easy making this decision.”

Knox said he and his parents will evaluate everything from how he’d potentially be used next season to who’s staying and leaving; and, while he’s “happy” to see the Tar Heels make their second consecutive Final Four appearance, no, it doesn’t have an impact on his ultimate decision.

“I don’t really care who wins the national championship,” Knox said. “It’s cool that I can still watch them, but then the other schools will probably just come in and do in-homes again. People don’t understand how hard this decision is. But, like I said, I’ll get more time to talk it over with my family soon and make my decision. I’ll be glad when it’s out of the way.”

<p><strong>School: </strong>La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Michigan State</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>USC</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>North Central (Indianapolis, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>UCLA</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Chalmette (La.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Center<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Western Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Findlay Prep (Las Vegas, Nev.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard/Small Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Oregon</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Alabama</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Hillcrest Academy (Phoenix, Ariz.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Arizona</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Jonesboro (Lithia Springs, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Norman North (Norman, Okla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Victory Prep (Bellaire, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Small Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>UCLA</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Duke</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Shooting Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Duke</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Power Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kansas</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Reading (Pa.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Miami (Fla.)</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Washington</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>St. Patrick (Manhasset, N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Center<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Kentucky</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p> <p><strong>School: </strong>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Point Guard<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>McDAAG</p>

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY