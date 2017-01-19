McDonald's All American Kevin Knox on his dad, final four and senior season

Kevin Knox Jr.’s father, Kevin Sr., was a star wide receiver at Florida State who helped the Seminoles win a national championship in 1994 and went on to get drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Kevin Jr. still has a ways to go to match those accolades, but Thursday he received a pretty prestigious honor when he was presented with his game jersey as the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by Tampa Catholic (Fla.).

The game tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

“We’re both really competitive so I’m definitely gonna have to show off my new jersey to him a little bit,” Knox joked. “He thinks that he can still beat me one-on-one, but I have to keep reminding him that I’m not little anymore. He hasn’t beaten me in a while.”

Makes sense, Knox is ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 100 and is pumping in 29 points and 11 rebounds a game this season. He’s led Crusaders to an 8-1 record since falling to Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) and No. 1 overall recruit DeAndre Ayton at the John Wall Holiday Invitational last month.

“I learned a lot from that loss,” said Knox, who lists a final four of Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and North Carolina. “They had a good strategy against me, but I’ve been in the gym correcting some things and I’ve got things worked out. I missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but I’m ready now.”

Great timing since Tampa Catholic faces No. 6 Montverde (Montverde, Fla.) on Saturday.

“It’ll be a tough game, but I’m confident in my team when we’re playing the way we’re supposed to be playing,” Knox said. “I’m not worried about my ankle; I’ll be ready. Getting my jersey today definitely has me even more hype to play in the game.”