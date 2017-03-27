The Michael Porter Jr. Blog: This is why I chose Missouri...

Michael Porter Jr. is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100 and after dominating his senior season and leading Nathan Hale (Seattle) to a state title and the No. 1 ranking in the USA Today Super 25. Porter, who recently committed to Missouri after asking for a release from his scholarship from Washington, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up this is Mike and I’m back with a quick blog for you guys from Chicago here for the McDonald’s All American Game.

As most of you guys know I’m excited to be a Tiger!

Of course I was already really familiar with the program, to say the least. I’ve been in Missouri ever since I was in the fifth grade before leaving last year to go to Seattle.

I’ve shot more shots at Mizzou Arena than I can count and worked out in the weight room a lot so I’m really comfortable with it!

It’s home.

I know a bunch of people there and I’ve got all of my friends there, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.

At first, I’d decided to take my time with this decision after I got my release from Washington. Then my dad took the assistant job at Missouri.

I met Coach Cuonzo and he’s just a great guy and a great coach!

At the end of the day I want to play with my dad. He 100 percent left it up to me, but I love and trust my dad and I knew that this was the right situation for me.

I want to play where he’s going to be coaching; especially if it’s at Missouri, it just made a lot of sense.

I just figured why wait!

So I posted he announcement that I was coming home to Missouri and went to go lift!

I’m definitely expecting next year to be a big year for us and people don’t know this, but I’ve got some big plans. I’m working behind the scenes to make 2017-18 be a big year for Missouri basketball!

I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people.

I’ve never been a guy to lose, ever, so I don’t expect to start next year.

OK guys just wanted to give that to you really quick while I was here at McDonald’s.

Make sure you catch the game Wednesday and thanks again for reading my blog!

