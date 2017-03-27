McDonald's All Americans display their rap skills

CHICAGO – Kobe Bryant.

Allen Iverson.

Chris Webber.

Shaquille O’Neal.

Just a few of the NBA superstars who took time away from the hardwood to record hip hop albums in the booth.

A phenomenon that Drake explained in his hit song Thank Me Now: “I swear sports and music are so synonymous, cause we wanna be them and they wanna be us.”

In order to find the next great hooper who could potentially join this list we caught up with a handful of McDonald’s All Americans and had them give their best freestyle rhymes.

Check it out.

