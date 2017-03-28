McDonald's All Americans really enjoyed their time at the Ronald McDonald House

CHICAGO — Future Tennessee basktball player Rennia Davis stood across a foosball table from a child from the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Chicago. Davis and her fellow McDonald’s All Americans filled the house, their basketball-appropriate frames towering over the children.

To be named an All American basketball player, one of the best in the country, most athletes need a competitive streak. Hearing a 10-year-old say, “I’m going to let her win this time,” would normally not fly, but Davis couldn’t help but smile.

The smile was not limited to her face. Michael Porter Jr. beamed as he decorated a cookie with a young girl. The grin returned to Collin Sexton’s face when he talked about Monday’s visit.

“I had so much fun interacting with those kids, just talking to them, making cookies, and talking to families who made it through so much tragedy,” the Alabama-bound senior said. “They can’t just wake up and be normal kids. They have to go through a certain routine just to make sure they stay alive. When you see that smile on their face, it makes you even more thankful for things I have.”

Destiny Littleton hopes to be a pediatrician one day. The visit to the Ronald McDonald House reminded her how much she wants to work with children.

“I went there and I was loving it. I like seeing their face. They put life in a different atmosphere. We look at life completely differently than they do. It brings joy when I can see the kids play, have fun, take a break from what they’re dealing with,” Littleton said.

For both the All Americans — who have tight schedules while they are in Chicago with practice, media obligations, the Powerade Jamfest and the game itself — and the children — who are dealing with an array of health problem — the visit is a time to cut loose.

A group of girls crowded around a young boy in a Steelers jersey as he tried to score a knockout in Wii boxing. Alexis Morris, who is headed to Baylor next season, sampled a sweet treat.

“There was a kid named Tyler who made a sugar mountain, and he kept yelling, ‘SUGAR MOUNTAIN!’ We all took a bite,” she said with a laugh.

In the gym, a game of HORSE and Knockout became serious.

“We were playing basketball in the low hoop, and it was so fun. The kids were so excited to play with us,” said future Oregon Duck Troy Brown Jr. “They were competitive! They were serious about it.”

The trip to the Ronald McDonald House has become a tradition for the McDonald’s All American Game, and several athletes said it was their favorite part of the week’s activities.