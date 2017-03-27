Menu

boys basketball

McDonald's All Americans show off their autograph style

When you are a McDonald’s All American, you get asked to sign autographs just about everywhere.

That included Sunday’s check-in today when game organizers asked the players to sign commemorative basketball.

So who had the best — or most unique — autograph style? Check out the video below for some possibilities:

Here is a look at the 24 boys players set for Wednesday’s game at the United Center in Chicago:

, , , , , , , McDonalds All American Game 

