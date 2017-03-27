McDonald's All Americans show off their autograph style

shares
When you are a McDonald’s All American, you get asked to sign autographs just about everywhere.
That included Sunday’s check-in today when game organizers asked the players to sign commemorative basketball.
So who had the best — or most unique — autograph style? Check out the video below for some possibilities:
Turns out, @nolimitbill, @thempj1 & @q_green1 even have elite ways to … sign their names? #mcdaag pic.twitter.com/dGtK4mgHJ8
— All American Games (@McDAAG) March 27, 2017
Here is a look at the 24 boys players set for Wednesday’s game at the United Center in Chicago:
