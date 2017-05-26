McDonogh (Md.) stays No. 1, Marriots Ridge (Md.) into top 5 of Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

There’s no mystery – McDonogh Eagles of Maryland’s elite IAAM A Conference will remain atop the Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings for the remainder of the 2017 season.

But this week’s rankings see some interesting changes following another exciting week of results, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic and Long Island, where playoffs have come to a boil.

Sitting high up in the rankings for most of the year, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) was dealt an upset loss by Bishop Ireton (Va.) in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association finale. The win pulls the Saints – who still have one of the nation’s top resumes – down to No. 7, while the Cardinals bump up to No. 15.

Ward Melville (N.Y.), previously undefeated, was handed its first loss of the year in the Suffolk County Class A semifinals by Northport, who bounces back into the Super 25 this week at No. 23.

Another mover this week is Agnes Irwin (Pa.), a team that doubled up its rival Episcopal Academy in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association finals after losing twice this season to the Churchmen. The Owls move up to No. 14 while Episcopal Academy falls to No. 25.

Returning to the Super 25 as resumes nationwide flesh out, Georgia powerhouse Milton sneaks back into the rankings this week with only four losses on the year, including three that came to national powers.

Look for some key matchups this week to impact the next edition of the Super 25, including a showdown between No. 6 Mount Sinai (N.Y.) and No. 19 Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.) in the Suffolk County/Section XI Class C finals on May 30.