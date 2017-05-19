McDonogh (Md.) finishes eighth consecutive unbeaten season, stays atop Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The McDonogh Eagles pulled it off – they completed their eighth consecutive undefeated season, won their ninth straight IAAM A Conference title and extended their win streak to a remarkable 177 games.

The jaw-dropping streak dates back to March 11, 2009. Since that time, McDonogh has been without question setting an incredibly high standard for success not just in the sport of high school girls lacrosse, but sports in general as few records can impress in the same fashion.

Rightly so, the Eagles have cemented their lock on the Super 25 No. 1 ranking for the third consecutive year, holding that top spot since the rankings were introduced for girls lacrosse.

This week’s rankings feature very little movement compared to previous weeks. One significant mover, Middle Country bounces up a few spots from No. 22 to No. 17 following a quality win over No. 22 Shoreham Wading River (N.Y.).

As the season winds down there are still plenty of key areas to watch, especially on Long Island, where playoffs will heat up this week, as well as the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Associations tournament and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association finals.