McDonogh (Md.) retains top spot in latest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

As the end of the girls high school lacrosse season draws near, little has changed in the Super 25 during the previous week. Of course, the McDonogh School (Md.) is well on its way to its third consecutive Super 25 title as the top team in the land.

Behind the Eagles, the top ten remains in tact, as does the remainder of the rankings with just a handful of games played by the top 25 teams in the past seven days. All of those games took place in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, where the state championships will be decided in the coming week.

The big games to watch this week include the Tournament of Champions finale in New Jersey, where No. 7 Bridgewater-Raritan will take on No. 9 Oak Knoll in a rematch from May 1, when the Royals upended the Panthers 13-7.

In New York, June 9 features several important games, including Mount Sinai taking on Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in the Class C semifinals. The Mustangs – winners of two straight championships – are favorites, and a win would give them the right to compete for a state title for the third consecutive year.

Elsewhere in the Empire State brackets, No. 12 Garden City looks for a repeat title of its own, with a matchup against Yorktown on deck for the Class B semifinals on June 9. And No. 16 Middle Country faces North Rockland in the Class A semifinals on the same day.

In New England, No. 18 Darien has a chance to win the Connecticut Class L state title on June 10 when the Blue Wave takes on rival Wilton. A win will solidify Darien’s place in the Super 25, but would also give the program its fifth consecutive title.