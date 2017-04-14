McDonogh (Md.) still No. 1, but lots of movement in Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

This week’s edition of the USA Today High School Sports Super 25 girls high school lacrosse rankings feature significant movement throughout, but the nation’s elite continue to own the upper echelon of the order.

Winners of 167 consecutive games, the McDonogh Eagles of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s “A” Conference continue to hold the top spot as the nation’s most impressive program.

Movement within the rankings sees another IAAM squad leap into the top ten, as Archbishop Spalding moves to No. 9, while Long Island’s Bayport-Blue Point moves up to No. 10.

Summit (N.J.), with two more quality wins and only a close loss to No. 4 Ridgewood (N.J.) to tarnish its resume, moves up to No. 13 from No. 20 this week.

Long Island lacrosse powerhouse Ward Melville, earning an 11-10 over Suffolk County foe Middle Country, enters the rankings at No. 18, sitting just above the No. 19 Wolverines.

Severna Park in Maryland also enters the rankings this week after earning a 12-9 win over Good Counsel (Md.). The victory moves Severna Park to No. 24 and puts Good Counsel at No. 25 this week.

Super 25 matchups on the way this week include No. 7 Darien (Conn.) meeting No. 8 Garden City (N.Y.) and No. 10 Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.) traveling to No. 12 Mount Sinai (N.Y.), while No. 3 Notre Dame Prep (Md.) will take on No. 14 Glenelg (Md.).