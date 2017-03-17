McDonogh (Md.), winners of 156 straight, stays No. 1 in latest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

It was a rough week for girls lacrosse teams in the Mid-Atlantic, as foul winter weather forced the cancellation or postponement of some of the scrimmages and early-season games for numerous Super 25 teams.

And with few results yet to show for the teams in the preseason rankings, the ordering remains intact for the first in-season Super 25 for high school girls lacrosse.

McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), with a convincing win to start the year, extended its jaw-dropping win streak to 156 games and, obviously, remains at the top of the ladder in Week 1.

Elsewhere, Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.) remains at No. 5 thanks to gritty 9-5 win over a strong Bryn Mawr (Baltimore) team in frigid temperatures. And Milton, the longtime Georgia powerhouse, sits at No. 20 and is 5-0 after another impressive start to the year.

Milton has a meeting with top-ranked McDonogh on March 17 in what should be a strong early season test for Chris Robinson’s squad but also an opportunity for the Eagles from Georgia to shake things up.

Next week, McDonogh will travel to Roland Park (Md.) to face the No. 12 team in the Super 25.