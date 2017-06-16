McDonogh (Md.), winners of 177 straight, finish No. 1 in Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The girls high school lacrosse season is now in the books for the teams in the USA Today High School Sports Super 25 rankings, and that means the McDonogh School of Maryland has officially captured its third consecutive Super 25 No. 1 year-end ranking.

The Eagles will take their 177-game win streak into 2018, riding eight consecutive seasons and nine straight IAAM A Conference championships. Behind the undefeated Eagles, Glenelg (Md.), Notre Dame Prep (Md.) and Marriotts Ridge (Md.) will finish the year in the top five.

Capturing the program’s third straight New York State Class C championship, the Mount Sinai Mustangs lock up the sixth spot, as the remainder of the top fifteen is unchanged from the previous week.

That includes No. 7 Bridgewater-Raritan, a team that won its first New Jersey Tournament of Champions title with a win over No. 9 Oak Knoll, as well as No. 12 Garden City, which won the New York State Class B title.

Another Empire State finals result is the cause of the only movement in the last 2017 edition of the Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings. Pittsford, a team out of Rochester with just one loss on the year, upended previous No. 16 Middle Country in the New York State Class A title game.

That pulls Pittsford in a No. 21, while Middle Country slides down to No. 22.