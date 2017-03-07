McDonogh School (Md.), winners of 155 consecutive games, No. 1 in preseason Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) Eagles enter the 2017 high school season as the Super 25 No. 1 ranked girls lacrosse team, and it comes as no surprise for Chris Robinson and his squad.

McDonogh is riding a win streak that is unmatched in competitive sports – 155 wins in a row dating back to April 11, 2009. The Eagles have since completed seven undefeated seasons, won eight IAAM “A” Conference championships in a row and dominated a Baltimore region known for its concentration of girls lacrosse talent.

But for all the success, the Eagles are taking the same approach to 2017 that they have in the past eight seasons, and that is simply focusing on the game.

“I think all of us have a passion for it – a love for the sport and a love for the game, the competiveness of it all,” said Robinson, the USA Today High School Sports Girls Lacrosse Coach of the Year in 2016.

“We don’t necessarily reflect on what we’ve done in the past; rather we view each season as a new beginning and that refocuses and clears out memory. It allows us to focus on the first game and it keeps it exciting and competitive.”

The Eagles know that they have a target on their backs wherever they go as they set course on a rigorous schedule that features the elite Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland squads but also Super 25-ranked out-of-state powerhouses like Bishop Ireton (Va.) and Milton (Ga.).

McDonogh brings back a wealth of experience and proven leadership on the field. It starts with one of the nation’s top players in junior Maddie Jenner (Duke), a Preseason American Family Preseason All-USA midfielder who will help the Eagles control the draw and the middle of the field.

Another star for McDonogh is the do-it-all senior Andie Aldave (Notre Dame), an American Family Preseason All-USA first-team selection and one of the nation’s toughest, most seasoned players.

Maryland-bound Catie May (Maryland) is just one of several proven offensive talents for McDonogh and is also a preseason All-USA pick. And the Eagles’ depth is staggering, including the likes of defender Margaret Donovan (Princeton) and midfielders Julia Hoffman (Maryland) and Blair Pearre (Towson).

“I think we’ve had a really good mix of kids who’ve come up through, all the way from kindergarten through middle school and then worked hard at everything by the time they get to the ninth grade,” Robinson said.

“McDonogh is a very hard school to get into so, and the kids who come here are very, very talented. When you look at the mix of kids who have gone on to be college stars at big schools, then the ones who’ve gone on to maybe more of the mid-level programs and been the leaders of their teams, there’s just something in our program that really prepares to perform at another level. I think it’s because of how hard we work. And in games we’ll use 18 to 20 players because we want to utilize the talent that we have and allow them to develop.”

Referring to this year’s IAAM as the best league in the nation, Robinson and his team know they are up against a challenge with several well-known opponents also carrying rosters full of highly regarded standouts, including in-state programs like Notre Dame Prep and 2016 Maryland 3A/2A public state champion Glenelg.

McDonogh’s schedule features eight teams featured in the preseason girls lacrosse Super 25 rankings. The Eagles kick off the year on March 15 against Vero Beach (Fla.).