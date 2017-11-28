McGill-Toolen (Ala.) leaps into Super 25 Computer football rankings

McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) made a massive jump after beating previously unbeaten Phenix City Central in the state semifinals and moves to No. 20 in the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

The Yellow Jackets jumped a whopping 290 spots and will face perennial power Hoover in the state title game.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains the top team. The Monarchs face No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Saturday. The top five remained the same, with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) No. 2, and state-title winners Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) and Ben Davis (Indianapolis) coming in at Nos. 3 and 5 respectively.

Pickerington Central (Ohio) jumped four spots to No. 6, followed by American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), and St. Louis (Honolulu).

South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) enters at No. 22, and another newcomer, Venice (Fla.), comes in at No. 25.