McKinney RB Matt Gadek breaks Texas single-game rushing record

Pretty safe to say Matt Gadek had himself a game Thursday.

The McKinney (Texas) running back carried the ball 48 times for 592 yards in a 63-50 win against Plano East, according to statistics kept by the Dallas Morning News.

Those stats, therefore, are unofficial, but if they stand Gadek would hold the Texas UIL 11-man rushing record, besting the previous mark by five yards. The private school record is 599 yards set in 1978. The national record is 754 yards, set by John Giannantonio of Netcong (N.J.) in 1950.

“I knew we had a chance the whole game,” Gadek told the paper. “They couldn’t stop our O-line. We just kept pounding the rock. I have the best O-line in the state. They were trying to load the box and we just ran some quick slants on them.”

McKinney will need that O-line and Gadek to be on top of their games next week, too, as the Lions will face Super 25 No. 3 Allen.