Gallery McNary defeats Wilson 77-65 in first round of state playoffs By USA TODAY Sports March 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email McNary's Matthew Ismay and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Chandler Cavell and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Cade Goff and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary Head Coach Ryan Kirch reacts to a call as the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Adam Harvey and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Cade Goff and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary defeats Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Chandler Cavell and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Cade Goff and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Matthew Ismay and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Cade Goff and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary defeats Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Cade Goff and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. McNary's Chandler Cavell and the Celtics defeat Wilson 77-65 in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at McNary High School. Salem, McNary High School (Keizer OR), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 3 South Salem players sign as college teammates Video South Salem turns rebuilding year into something amazing News Greater Valley Conference basketball race heating up