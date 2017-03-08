McNutt leads East Lansing girls to spot in regional final

STURGIS – Amelia McNutt has been a calm and quiet leader on the court for the East Lansing girls basketball team all season.

But Trojan coach Rob Smith knows his junior guard also has a bulldog mentality on the court

And she used that to help send the Trojans into Thursday’s regional final.

McNutt had a season-high 26 points as East Lansing posted a 60-45 victory over Battle Creek Lakeview in a Class A regional semifinal at Sturgis High School on Tuesday.

“She gets out there and she really battles and she really fights,” Smith said. “Tonight she made a decision that we weren’t going home at this stage.”

McNutt was 9 of 11 from the field and delivered all night, especially in the second half to help East Lansing take control of a tight contest.

“(My shot) was feeling good and I was proud because I’m ready to help my team out,” McNutt said. “my whole team played great at the end.

“I just played team ball and wanted to get my team hype so we could get this win because we really needed it and we deserved it.”

Jaida Hampton added 15 points for the Trojans, who improved to 21-2 and advance to face Kalamazoo Central in the regional final.

The Trojans used an 18-0 run sparked by McNutt and Hampton to take control of the game during the second half.

