McQueen takes key High Desert League girls game

Kaila Spevak is a volleyball player first, but she’s also pretty good at basketball.

Tuesday the McQueen junior poured in 20 points to help the Lancers beat Reed, 45-37 in a pivotal girls basketball game at McQueen.

The win gives the Lancers the inside track to third place in the High Desert League with games against first-place Reno and second-place Spanish Springs next week.

Spevak scored 22 points in a win over Hug last week and had 28 in a win over Carson.

McQueen led 31-20 at the half, but scored just two points in the third. The Lancers regrouped to hold off the Raiders though.

Spevak scored the Lancers first seven points Tuesday. McQueen led from the start. Reed got within five points in the fourth quarter, 38-33, but could not get any closer.

“We really need this win and everyone was just doing it,” Spevak said. “I’m so excited. I think all the girls are more than ready to keep going, keep pushing. We’re way more confident now, because we got this win.”

In addition to playing volleyball for McQueen in the fall, Spevak spent a lot of time working on her basketball shooting.

“This is the payoff,” McQueen coach Aaron Walton said of Spevak’s night.

McQueen is at North Valleys on Friday and at Reno on Tuesday. Reed hosts Hug on Friday.

Also Tuesday, Carson beat Damonte Ranch, 40-26; and Bishop Manogue beat Galena, as Kenna Holt scored 20 points and Katie Turner had 13. Kristin Farrell led Galena with 10 points.

In the High Desert League on Tuesday, Reno beat North Valleys, 61-17, and Spanish Springs beat Hug, 58-9.

In the 1A Tuesday, Virginia City improved to 4-0 in league with a 33-29 win over Smith Valley. Chelsea Nevin scored 15 points for Virginia City and Bethany Fuller had seven.

In the 2A, Pershing County beat Yerington 46-24.