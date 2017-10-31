McQuaid Jesuit (N.Y.) into top five of latest Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) moved up three spots to No. 4, and five newcomers entered the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

For the sixth consecutive week St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) sits atop the rankings. Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) and Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) stayed Nos. 2 and 3, followed by McQuaid Jesuit and Smith (Storrs, Ct.).

Beavercreek (Ohio) is up five spots to No. 7, while Coffman (Dublin, Ohio) also moved five places to No. 15.

There are five newcomers in this week’s rankings, led by No. 16 St. John’s (Danvers, Mass.).