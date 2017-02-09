Meadowood Mall donates practice area to Galena lacrosse

The same day Galena senior TJ Wright became the first area lacrosse player to sign with a Division I college, Meadowood Mall made an announcement that it is donating practice space to the school’s club lacrosse team.

The Galena lacrosse program will use the space vacated by the departure of Sports Authority as an indoor practice space for the winter. On Feb. 1, the center donated the vacant retail space.

“We strive to serve the Reno/Sparks community in unique, unexpected ways such as this partnership with Galena High School,” Jeannine Hall, director of marketing and business development at Meadowood Mall, said in a news release. “From the center’s community-oriented services and events to even offering college scholarships, it’s great to be able to step up and help out the kids.”

The donation came about by coincidence. David Contis, president of Simon Property Group (the owner of Meadowood Mall), was skiing in Tahoe one weekend when he rode the ski lift with Colleen Wanty, the mother of a Galena lacrosse player.

She told Contis about her son’s high school lacrosse team and how they were struggling to practice this winter because of limited indoor facilities available in Reno. Contis connected with Meadowood Mall management and the Galena lacrosse program had a new practice facility one week later.

To welcome the lacrosse players to their new practice space, Meadowood Mall retailers put together swag bags for every member of the girls’ and boys’ program.

“Our thanks go out to the great people at Meadowood Mall for stepping up to help the Galena Boys’ and Girls’ Lacrosse Teams and giving us this space to practice,” Al Garner, coach of the Galena boys’ lacrosse team, said in a news release. “As a high school program, we work with the community for different fundraisers, events and sponsorships, but this is a great example of the community stepping in to support its local student-athletes. Our players are excited to excel on the lacrosse field this season.”

Wright will play lacrosse for Denver after graduating from Galena. He participated in a signing ceremony at Galena on Tuesday.