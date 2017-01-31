Medina (N.Y.) girl hits state-record 16 three-pointers

Move over, J-Mac. Make some room for Maddie Williams; you’ve got company in western New York for magic on the basketball court.

Williams, a sophomore guard for Section VI’s Medina, connected for a state-record 16 three-pointers in Monday’s 82-23 non-league win at Holley. She finished with a school-record 54 points. Her career high was 22 points. She averaged 12.2 points per game before Monday (her average is now 15.4). The national record for 3-pointers is believed to be 17.

“When we became aware of what the state record was, we let her try to get a line in the record book,” Medina coach Ken Haak told the Buffalo News, explaining why let Williams keep shooting despite the lopsided score.

Williams’ 3-point breakdown by quarter: five, three, three, five.

Located in Orleans County, Medina is a member of Section VI (Buffalo area) in girls basketball, but its non-league schedule usually includes some Section V schools because of its proximity to them. Holley, Elba, Kendall and Lyndonville, which play in Section V’s Genesee Region, were on Medina’s schedule this season. Medina (13-1) lost its only game this season to Elba, 52-49, on Dec. 22. Elba is ranked 10th in the Democrat and Chronicle’s small-school coaches’ poll.

“J-Mac” is Jason McElwain, the former highly functioning autistic team manager for Greece Athena in 2006 scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, in the final 3 minutes, 19 seconds in the Trojans’ “Senior Night” game. It was J-Mac’s only varsity game. Then-coach Jim Johnson put him into the game as a thank-you for all of his effort over the years. McElwain’s story went viral and ended up winning an ESPY Award.