Meet 16 sons of former NFL players looking to star in high school football

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 15, 2017
As the high school football season approaches, a number of second-generation football players are in position to star for their schools.
Here’s a look at 16 sons who are trying to make their own name on the gridiron.
<p>The brothers from Greater Atlanta Christian in Georgia are the sons of former NFL Pro Bowler Chris Hinton. Chris, a Michigan commit, is ranked as the No. 1 strongside defensive end and No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2019. Myles is ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the Class of 2020 in the Top247 and has 11 offers, including Alabama. </p> <p>Photo: 247Sports</p>
