Meet Kentucky basketball standout Tim Dalton, the nation's leading scorer

For four years, Timmy Dalton played alongside his older brother Robert at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Ky. He had an up-close look as Robert became the school’s all-time scoring leader and its first to net 2,000 points before he graduated in 2016 along with three other starters.

This season, Tim Dalton was the lone returning starter for the Bulldogs. With a shortened name to reflect his growth into a team leader, he also had his brother’s scoring record in his sights.

“Timmy started the season about 70 or 80 points behind his brother,” said Lawrence County head coach Travis York, in his third year at the helm of his alma mater. “Then he goes and scored 39 points in the first game, then breaks the single-game scoring record with 53 in the next one.

“After the first week of the season, it was obvious this would be something out of the ordinary.”

Dalton’s out-of-the-ordinary season has led him to become the nation’s leading scorer at 38.1 points a game for the 20-11 Bulldogs. A five-year starter (middle schoolers are eligible to play in Kentucky), he has amassed over 3,000 points. His 1,181 points this season are fifth on the state’s all-time list, earning him a nomination for Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball.

Dalton and Lawrence County had quite the act to follow after last year, a season in which the Bulldogs won their first-ever regional championship to earn a trip to the state’s Sweet Sixteen at the University of Kentucky’s famed Rupp Arena.

“My brother was the leader the last four years,” said Dalton, “so I knew I had to step up and take that leadership role if we wanted to make a run back to Rupp.”

The youngest of three Dalton boys, Tim Dalton averaged 19 points a game as a junior. Little did he know he would double that average.

“I didn’t think that I would have the year like I’m having right now,” said Dalton, who stands at 6-3, 190 pounds. “The goal I set for myself at the beginning of the year was to get to 3,000 career points and 1,000 in a season. My brother joked with me that he didn’t think I could do it. I always like proving my brothers wrong.”

Of all of his 3,000-plus high school points, there is one bucket that stands out most prominently in Dalton’s memory. It was a dunk against Belfry in last year’s district championship game.

One of the more impressive aspects of Dalton’s prolific season is that he is not pulling up Steph Curry-style from behind the 3-point arc whenever he gets the chance. Rather, heading into Monday night’s 88-53 win over Phelps to open the district tournament, Dalton had hit just 17 treys on the season. He drives to the hoop a great deal, and as a result was 251-for-361 (70 percent) from the free-throw line entering Monday.

When you glance at Dalton’s statistics, though, you don’t get the sense he is a gunner, someone who makes sure to get a shot up every time down the floor.

His 6.1 assists a game are a testament to that. The 11.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocks a night don’t hurt either.

“Timmy’s as unselfish as can be, he guards every other team’s best player,” York said. “He’s leading a group of inexperienced guys. This summer, he’d throw a pass and guys wouldn’t catch it like in the past when he had teammates he could rely on. But we’ve been bringing guys along, and now we’re hosting a district game. … Most teams probably thought we’d win 10 or 12 games.”

“Most of the plays, the ball runs through me, but when I bring it up I’m not forcing shots or anything like that,” Dalton said. “I want my teammates to enjoy the same things I like about basketball. I don’t think I could be doing this if I was hogging the ball.”

Still, the scoring numbers are staggering. This season, he has scored at least 40 points in 13 of the team’s 31 games. On December 17, the Bulldogs played two games in one day in a tournament. Dalton scored 39 in the first game and 41 in the second.

On three occasions Dalton has hit the 50 mark, with his school-record 60-point performance in a thrilling 106-103 win over Greenup County on Feb. 6 as the highlight. His low in one game this year is 16 in a 77-63 win over Phelps on Jan. 27, one of only five instances in which he was held under 30 points.

Against Phelps Monday night, he went for 39 points in 25 minutes, including this authoritative dunk off an exceptional alley-oop pass.

As for what’s next, Dalton has verbally committed to play for Salem International University in West Virginia, a Division II program. He says he is still open to recruitment from other schools, though.

“I’ve had a few colleges close by talk to me,” he said. “It feels like all my hard work is finally paying off.”

The Bulldogs will host the district championship game Friday night, with a return trip to Rupp Arena still several wins off. Not bad for a team whose No. 2 scorer is an eighth-grader names Jared Wellman (14.6 ppg).

“Timmy was the only one coming back with any experience,” said York. “He has embraced the leadership role and done everything in his power to make this team what it is.”

“I really looked up to the guys ahead of me. They made me the player I am today. I could have had a bad game the past four years, and we could still win the game by 20. This year, I have to go out and compete at a high level every game in order for us to win. I like the pressure, though. I think it’s part of being a great athlete.”

The year to remember for is still going. And the flurry of points is sure to follow.