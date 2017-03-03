Meet Michigan's five Miss Basketball finalists for this year

Here is an alphabetical look at the 2016-17 Miss Basketball finalists:

Deja Church

5-foot-10 combo guard, Southfield A&T

College: Michigan.

Biggest area of improvement: Three-point shooting and ball handling.

Best move: Attacking the basket and finishing with an “up-and-under.”

Favorite athlete: Lebron James.

Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins.

Top opponent: Dana Evans, Gary, Ind. (Louisville).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Become a nurse anesthetist in Miami, Fla. Also, I will become a business owner and give back to my city.”

Overview: Class A Co-Player of the Year, 2015-16; 1,000-point career scorer and team captain; McDonald’s All-American nominee, 2016-17; Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year nominee, 2016-17; 3.6 GPA.

Stats: FG: 41% | FT: 77% | PTS: 19.1 | REB: 8.7 | AST: 2.4 | STL: 3.1 | BLKS: 1.5

Kierra Fletcher

5-9 guard, Warren Cousino

College: Georgia Tech.

Biggest area of improvement: Jump shot.

Best move: In-and-out crossover.

Favorite athlete: Brianna Stewart.

Favorite book: “The Cabin” by Natasha Preston .

Top opponent: Katie Snow, Grosse Pointe North.

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Have a career in government with the secret service.”

Overview: Ranked No. 51 in the nation and the top recruit in Michigan by ESPN’s HoopGurlz; Career 72% free-throw shooter; led Cousino to Class A state championship as a junior.

Stats: PTS: 22.0 | REB: 12.0 | AST: 6.0 | STL: 5.0

Kamaria McDaniel

5-10 wing, Dearborn Heights Robichaud

College: Penn State.

Biggest area of improvement: Finishing at the rim with contact.

Best move: Shammgod crossover.

Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook.

Favorite book: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Top opponent: Mykea Gray, Upper Marlboro, Md. (Miami).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Pursue a career in medicine.”

Overview: Ranked No. 30 at her position by ESPN’s HoopGurlz; led Robichaud to first-ever Class B district championship, regional championship and quarterfinal appearance; one of top scorers in school history.

Stats: FG: 46% | FT: 81% | PTS: 31.5 | REB: 8.0 | AST: 4.0 | STL: 1.5 | BLKS: 1.0

Destiny Pitts

6-0 guard, Detroit Country Day

College: Minnesota.

Biggest area of improvement: Defense.

Best move: Step-back jumper.

Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant.

Favorite book: Any book by John Wooden.

Top opponent: Evina Westbrook, Salem, Ore. (Tennessee).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Be CEO of my own business.”

Overview: Four-star guard who ESPN ranks as the No. 62 player in the nation; three-time all-state player helped Country Day win state championship in 2015; Has scored over 1,500 career points; 4.0 GPA.

Stats: No individual statistics were made available for Pitts.

Jordan Walker

5-7 point guard, Muskegon Mona Shores

College: Western Michigan.

Biggest area of improvement: Mid-range and pull-up shooting following an ACL injury during the 2015 off-season.

Best move: On the left side, she dribbles with her right hand, crosses over to the left and speeds to the basket.Usually, results in an and-one.

Favorite athlete: Russell Westbrook.

Favorite book: “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.

Top opponent: Mardreika Cook, Muskegon (Michigan State).

After my basketball career is finished, I will: “Attend law school and become an attorney in the practice of sports management. Ultimately, one day I hope to become a judge.”

Overview: Four-year starter and first-team all-state by Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, Detroit News and Detroit Free Press; led Mona Shores to regional championship last season; MHSAA Student Advisory Council member and MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award winner.

Stats: FG: 43% | FT: 69% | PTS: 22.1 | REB: 8.5 | AST: 4.2 | STL: 5.5