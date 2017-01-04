Meet six new Under Armour All-Americans for 2018

In the aftermath of the Future 50 event as part of the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, invitations for the 2018 Under Armour game went out to a number of players.
Some wasted no time in publicly committing to play in the game; others acknowledged the invitation, but have not announced a decision.
Organizers have previously received commitments from a number of Class of 2018 stars, but here are the seven newest Under Armour All-Americans.
- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
- Teradja Mitchell, ILB, Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach, Va.), ranked No. 1 at ILB
- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Parkway (Bossier City, La.), ranked No. 2 at WR
- Justin Watkins, ATH, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.), ranked No. 1 at ATH
- Robert Cooper, DT, South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.), ranked No. 8 at DT
- Jaiden Woodbey, S, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), ranked No. 3 at S
It's a Blessing to say that I have Offically Committed to play in The Under Armour Game ! #TM #RipGrandma #FreeScooter pic.twitter.com/lXivuXbtHB
— Asante Samuel Ⓜ️ (@godschild3_) January 3, 2017
Blessed and excited to announce that I will be playing in the 2018 Under Armour All American Game #IWILL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WwGPtT441s
— Teradja Mitchell ™ (@WhosThatNumber7) January 3, 2017
Proud to announce that I am officially committed to play in the 2018 Under Armour All American game. #IWILL🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/r7i6XqKKEq
— Terrace Marshall Jr. (@TerraceMJR) January 3, 2017
Blessed to announce that I have received an invitation and have committed to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game.@AllAmericaGame
— justin watkins (@laamar_05) January 3, 2017
Grateful to receive an invite to the Under Armour All America Game 🙌🏾💯 Also play in it next year @HamiltonESPN @UAFootball @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/21AAvacvil
— Robert Cooper (@trenchmonster_) January 3, 2017
Proud to be and Under-Armour All-American #IWILL @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/QfbL6IG4at
— DUBSKI™ (@Jaidenwoodbey) January 3, 2017
