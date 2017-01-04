Meet six new Under Armour All-Americans for 2018

In the aftermath of the Future 50 event as part of the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, invitations for the 2018 Under Armour game went out to a number of players.

Some wasted no time in publicly committing to play in the game; others acknowledged the invitation, but have not announced a decision.

Organizers have previously received commitments from a number of Class of 2018 stars, but here are the seven newest Under Armour All-Americans.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Teradja Mitchell, ILB, Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach, Va.), ranked No. 1 at ILB

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Parkway (Bossier City, La.), ranked No. 2 at WR

Justin Watkins, ATH, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.), ranked No. 1 at ATH

Robert Cooper, DT, South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.), ranked No. 8 at DT

Jaiden Woodbey, S, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), ranked No. 3 at S

It's a Blessing to say that I have Offically Committed to play in The Under Armour Game ! #TM #RipGrandma #FreeScooter pic.twitter.com/lXivuXbtHB — Asante Samuel Ⓜ️ (@godschild3_) January 3, 2017

Blessed and excited to announce that I will be playing in the 2018 Under Armour All American Game #IWILL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WwGPtT441s — Teradja Mitchell ™ (@WhosThatNumber7) January 3, 2017

Proud to announce that I am officially committed to play in the 2018 Under Armour All American game. #IWILL🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/r7i6XqKKEq — Terrace Marshall Jr. (@TerraceMJR) January 3, 2017

Blessed to announce that I have received an invitation and have committed to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game.@AllAmericaGame — justin watkins (@laamar_05) January 3, 2017