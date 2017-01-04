Menu

Football

Meet six new Under Armour All-Americans for 2018

In the aftermath of the Future 50 event as part of the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, invitations for the 2018 Under Armour game went out to a number of players.

Some wasted no time in publicly committing to play in the game; others acknowledged the invitation, but have not announced a decision.

Organizers have previously received commitments from a number of Class of 2018 stars, but here are the seven newest Under Armour All-Americans.

  • Asante Samuel Jr., CB, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
  • Teradja Mitchell, ILB, Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach, Va.), ranked No. 1 at ILB
  • Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Parkway (Bossier City, La.), ranked No. 2 at WR
  • Justin Watkins, ATH, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.), ranked No. 1 at ATH
  • Robert Cooper, DT, South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.), ranked No. 8 at DT
  • Jaiden Woodbey, S, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), ranked No. 3 at S

, , , , Under Armour All-America Game 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News