Meet the 2017-18 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2017-18 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Teams. Teams 25 to 11 will be released Monday with teams 10 to 1 released on Tuesday.
Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley
The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.
LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings
Click on a team below for more information.
|Rank
|Team
|2016-17 Final Ranking
|2016-17 record
|25
|Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.)
|Unranked
|25-7
|24
|Shadow Mountain (Phoenix)
|9
|27-1
|23
|Whitney Young (Chicago)
|25
|27-7
|22
|Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.)
|Unranked
|27-6
|21
|Wesleyan Christian (High Point, N.C.)
|Unranked
|28-5
|20
|Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood, N.Y.)
|Unranked
|21-8
|19
|18
|17
|16
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1