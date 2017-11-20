Meet the 2017-18 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2017-18 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams. Teams 25 to 11 will be released Monday with teams 10 to 1 released on Tuesday.
RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings
Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley
The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.
LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings
Click on a team below for more information.
|Rank
|Team
|2016-17 Final Ranking
|2016-17 record
|25
|Cy-Ranch (Houston, Texas)
|Unranked
|32-7
|24
|23
|22
|21
|20
|19
|18
|17
|16
|15
|14
|13
|12
|11
|10
|9
|8
|7
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1