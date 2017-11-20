Meet the 2017-18 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2017-18 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams. Teams 25 to 11 will be released Monday with teams 10 to 1 released on Tuesday.

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley

The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings

Click on a team below for more information.