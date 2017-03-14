Meet the 2017 Super 25 Preseason Baseball teams

USA TODAY High School Sports will be unveiling its preseason Super 25 baseball rankings throughout the week. Below is a listing of the teams already announced, with links to analysis and key players from each team.
LOOKBACK: Check out the final 2016 Super 25 rankings
Click on a team below for more information.
|Rank
|Team
|2015 Final Ranking
|2015 record
|
25
|Oxford (Miss.)
|Unranked
|28-8
|
24
|Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.)
|Unranked
|29-5
|
23
|Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
|Unranked
|27-7
|
22
|George Ranch (Richmond, Texas)
|Unranked
|22-6
|
21
|Malvern Prep (Pa.)
|Unranked
|28-6
|
20
|West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla.)
|Unranked
|27-3
|
19
|Brother Rice (Chicago)
|Unranked
|35-4
|
18
|Owasso (Okla.)
|Unranked
|29-7
|
17
|Merritt Island (Fla.)
|Unranked
|20-8
|
16
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|Unranked
|24-9
|
