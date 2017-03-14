Menu

Baseball

Meet the 2017 Super 25 Preseason Baseball teams

USA TODAY High School Sports will be unveiling its preseason Super 25 baseball rankings throughout the week. Below is a listing of the teams already announced, with links to analysis and key players from each team.

LOOKBACK: Check out the final 2016 Super 25 rankings

Click on a team below for more information.

Rank  Team 2015 Final Ranking 2015 record

25

 Oxford (Miss.) Unranked 28-8

24

 Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) Unranked 29-5

23

 Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) Unranked 27-7

22

 George Ranch (Richmond, Texas) Unranked 22-6

21

 Malvern Prep (Pa.) Unranked 28-6

20

 West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla.) Unranked 27-3

19

 Brother Rice (Chicago) Unranked 35-4

18

 Owasso (Okla.) Unranked 29-7

17

 Merritt Island (Fla.) Unranked 20-8

16

 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) Unranked 24-9

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

 

, , Super 25 

Related News

Latest News