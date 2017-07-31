Meet the 2017 Super 25 Preseason Football teams

USA TODAY High School Sports has announcing its Super 25 preseason football rankings.
Each post contains analysis and key players from USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley, schedule and more.
The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.
Click on a team below for more information.
|Rank
|Team
|2016 Final Ranking
|2016 record
|25
|Pearl (Miss.)
|Unranked
|11-4
|24
|Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
|Unranked
|11-1
|23
|St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
|Unranked
|9-2
|22
|Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
|Unranked
|9-4
|21
|St. John’s College (Washington D.C.)
|Unranked
|8-4
|20
|Carol City (Fla.)
|Unranked
|10-3
|19
|Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
|Unranked
|7-4
|18
|Miami Central
|Unranked
|6-2
|17
|St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
|8
|14-0
|16
|Allen (Texas)
|Unranked
|14-1
|15
|Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
|Unranked
|10-2
|14
|Centennial (Calif.)
|12
|11-2
|13
|East (Salt Lake City)
|Unranked
|14-0
|12
|South Pointe (S.C.)
|Unranked
|14-1
|11
|Booker T. Washington (Miami)
|Unranked
|10-4
|10
|De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
|Unranked
|11-2
|9
|Hoover (Ala.)
|19
|12-2
|8
|Lake Travis (Texas)
|10
|15-1
|7
|Chandler (Ariz.)
|Unranked
|13-2
|6
|DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
|4
|12-0
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
|5
|13-2
|4
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
|1
|15-0
|3
|St. John Bosco (Calif.)
|6
|13-2
|2
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|2
|11-0
|1
|Mater Dei (Calif.)
|9
|13-1