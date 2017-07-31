USA Today Sports

Meet the 2017 Super 25 Preseason Football teams

Photo: Keith Warren, Clarion-Ledger

Super 25

USA TODAY High School Sports has announcing its Super 25 preseason football rankings.

Each post contains analysis and key players from USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley, schedule and more.

MORE: Mater Dei (Calif.) opens season No. 1 | Bishop Gorman’s four-peat attempt a tall order | 15 teams on the bubble

The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

Click on a team below for more information.

Rank  Team 2016 Final Ranking 2016 record
25 Pearl (Miss.) Unranked 11-4
24 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) Unranked 11-1
23 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) Unranked 9-2
22 Ben Davis (Indianapolis) Unranked 9-4
21 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) Unranked 8-4
20 Carol City (Fla.) Unranked 10-3
19 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) Unranked 7-4
18 Miami Central Unranked 6-2
17 St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) 8 14-0
16 Allen (Texas) Unranked 14-1
15 Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) Unranked 10-2
14 Centennial (Calif.) 12 11-2
13 East (Salt Lake City) Unranked 14-0
12 South Pointe (S.C.) Unranked 14-1
11 Booker T. Washington (Miami) Unranked 10-4
10 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) Unranked 11-2
9 Hoover (Ala.) 19 12-2
8  Lake Travis (Texas) 10 15-1
7 Chandler (Ariz.) Unranked 13-2
6 DeMatha Catholic (Md.) 4 12-0
5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)  5 13-2
4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)  1 15-0
3 St. John Bosco (Calif.)   6 13-2
2 IMG Academy (Fla.)  2 11-0
1 Mater Dei (Calif.)  9 13-1

