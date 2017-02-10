Meet the 7th-grade Mich. basketball phenom who has America on notice

The reaction

First of all, if you think all of this gushing about Bates is premature or undeserved, you have to remember the life of an elite basketball player tends to be accelerated. It is possible that Bates could be playing professionally right out of high school in five years. He could be in the NBA in six years.

As for the rankings and hype that is just starting to pick up, you should know that the Bateses don’t want it to consume them. And in case you’re wondering, Bates has not received an offer from a college program, and he isn’t even sure which high school he will attend.

“I like it, but at the same, I don’t really even worry about it,” Bates says. “I don’t pay no attention to it. When I was ranked, I didn’t even have no clue about it. Somebody just told me. I didn’t know it. I didn’t pay no attention to it. I just kept working.”

Elgin isn’t even sure when the rankings first appeared with his son on them.

“We don’t really get caught up in rankings, because he could be ranked now but three years later no one can find you,” Elgin says. “So, we just try to stay focused on what we’re doing and continue to work hard. We don’t really get caught up in that. But I think he just found out about a month ago.”

The goal

Make no mistake, Bates wants to play in the NBA first and foremost. He speaks often about focus and work and has his sights locked in on getting to the NBA as soon as possible.

“I wish I could just go straight out of high school,” he says. “If I go to college for one year and just dominate, then there’s no fun in my playing. I’d like to go coming out of high school.”

If this sounds a little cocky, it is. But don’t forget that Bates is 13, and most boys his age are planning for a career as a pro sports superstar, with astronaut being their fallback career choice.

Elgin chuckles at the impatience of youth.

“He just wants to hurry up and get there,” Elgin says.

But getting there requires a lot. Elgin understands this more than most, and if Bates reaches the NBA, it will be mostly due to his father’s guidance.

The grid

Once upon a time, Elgin Bates was a great basketball player. He played at Milan High and then Ann Arbor Pioneer, where he earned Free Press all-state sixth-team honors as a senior in 1994.

He played college ball at Division II powerhouse Kentucky Wesleyan, then played six years of pro ball in Switzerland. He’s 6-3 1/2 and 40 years old, and still shoots the lights out of the gym. He knows basketball inside and out, and for the past two years has worked full-time running his own business: Bates Fundamentals Elite Basketball Training.

Elgin has crafted a very specific training regimen for his son. They work on basketball two to three times a week. They started strength training six months ago, mostly with bands, because Elgin isn’t a fan of weights. They started working on nutrition.

It’s a lot — the work, the sacrifice, the discipline — but Elgin sees it’s starting to coalesce.

“I feel like he just adopted that mentality that, OK, I’ve got to be in bed by a certain time,” Elgin says. “I can’t stay up too late. I can’t go swimming this weekend because I won’t have no legs. I’ll be dead tired on the floor. I’ve got to take care of my body. I’ve got to stretch. I’ve got to put the right food in me. So far, most of it’s been working.”

Love and basketball

Beyond Bates’ size and talent and accolades, beyond everything else, one thing is very clear. He loves basketball to its core. He always has.

When he was 2, Bates would dribble a little rubber ball around the house. The incessant noise would draw threats from his mother, Edith: “Hey,” Elgin remembers her saying, “I’m gonna pop it!”

“I just told her, ‘That’s his gift, I believe, because he’s gravitating toward it, and he does it countless hours over and over, the repetition throughout the day,’ ” Elgin says. “He still does it. He’s 6-6 in the basement playing on a 5-9, 6-foot Nerf rim, still dribbling the same rubber ball he’s had for years.”

It wasn’t just his mom, though. Dad wasn’t always thrilled with his son’s obsession, especially after a long day.

“So, I really saw it around 5 years old to where this is what he wants to do,” Elgin says. “There were times where I’m just dead tired laying down and, ‘Dad, I want to go to the gym.’ Ugh! OK. I can’t argue with that because I can see it in him. I mean, his drive, his determination. He’s always wanting to improve. …

“So, I love that about him. He takes care of his grades at school. He keeps his grades up. And you’ve got to feed that. When he wants it, hey, I’ve got to give it to him.”

Something special

There often comes a time, or a moment, when a star athlete reveals his potential to the world. For Bates, it happened when he was 6 and tagging along to watch his dad play in a rec-league game. Bates always tried to sneak onto the court every chance he got. During warm-ups, Bates got his hands on a ball and grabbed everyone’s attention.

“And he’s shooting,” Elgin says. “And I’m paying attention. He’s just knocking not like one shot, one three-pointer, down. Then the next thing I know he’s at five or six of them in a row. Then, I’m like, ‘Keep passing it to him. Keep shooting it.’

“And then he made like 17 straight threes. I’m like, ‘OK, this is getting serious.’ And this is in warm-ups. We’re supposed to be playing, but we’re watching him shoot. Like, ‘All right, just keep shooting it. He’s gonna miss the next one.’ Nope. Swish, swish, swish.”

It verified what Elgin had suspected for a while, that the basketball court is where his son belongs. When Elgin played in pro-ams, his young son would get on the court in front of paying fans to try to impress.

“Every opportunity, halftime, he was out there on the court shooting around, dribbling and everybody watching,” Elgin says. “He loves the attention. He always has. He always loved the lights, he loved the lights. Hey, I knew it then.”

The future

It’s late afternoon on a gray winter’s day as Bates and his father sit on a bench and talk basketball and life on Parkridge Community Center’s court. The light filtering in through the high wood-framed windows is fading. It’s not quite day and not quite night. Emoni Bates occupies a similar interstitial space between boyhood and manhood.

“Basketball,” he says, “it’s really like a lifestyle, you know? It’s not just a game no more. It’s like my life. It’s Plan A. There ain’t no Plan B.”

Bates credits the game for giving him confidence and making him who he is. Elgin knows his son’s identity is in its nascent stages and wants him to remember his family is always there for him. Maybe the NBA will come. Maybe it won’t. But Elgin’s hope for his son is a simple but profound one.

“My hope for him is just to stay grounded,” Elgin says. “Like I always tell him, you can be whatever you want to be. But whatever that may be, be the best version of it. If you’re going to be a doctor, a lawyer, whatever you want to be, a therapist.”

Emoni, sitting next to his father, quietly shakes his head. Elgin laughs and looks at his son before he speaks the following.

“I know you want to do ball, but outside of that you can be anything you want to be, son,” Elgin says. “I know what you want to do, but whatever you choose to do, I know you’re going to be good at it because I know your mentality. I know you’re a perfectionist. So, whatever it is you want to do in life, you can do it, period.”

Bates listens to his father.

“Yes, sir,” he says quietly.