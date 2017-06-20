Meet the ALL-USA NBA All-Draft Team since 2012

In the last five NBA Drafts, 46 players who were named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball team when they were in high school have been selected. That includes each of the previous five No. 1 overall picks.

Looking at the players chosen from 2012 to 2016, here is the ALL-USA NBA All-Draft Team. That doesn’t mean different players won’t be in this group once this past season’s rookies get more established.

ANTHONY DAVIS

Position: Forward-Center

High school: Perspectives Charter (Chicago)

ALL-USA: 2011 First Team

College: Kentucky

Draft: No. 1 overall in 2012 by Charlotte Hornets

In the NBA: Coming off his fifth NBA season in which he averaged career highs of 28 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and played a career-high 75 games. For his career, Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. He is a four-time NBA All-Star and was named MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS

Position: Center

High school: St. Joseph (Metuchen, N.J.)

ALL-USA: 2014 Second Team

College: Kentucky

Draft: No. 1 overall in 2015 by Minnesota Timberwolves

In the NBA: Averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his second season, increasing his averages from 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 2015-16 when he was named NBA Rookie of the Year. He has played every game in each of his first two years.

BRADLEY BEAL

Position: Shooting guard

High school: Chaminade (St. Louis)

ALL-USA: 2011 First Team

College: Florida

Draft: No. 3 overall in 2012 by Washington Wizards

In the NBA: Coming off the best of his five NBA seasons, Beal averaged 23.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists – all career highs. Played in a career-high 77 games and was in the top 10 in the league in three-pointers made and attempted. Averaged 24.8 points in 13 playoff games.

DEVIN BOOKER

Position: Shooting guard

High school: Moss Point (Miss.)

ALL-USA: 2014 Third Team

College: Kentucky

Draft: No. 13 overall in 2015 by Phoenix Suns

In the NBA: Booker made headlines with a 70-point game in March. Averaged 22.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his second season after averaging 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a rookie.

ANDREW WIGGINS

Position: Small forward

High school: Huntington Prep (W.Va.)

ALL-USA: 2013 Player of the Year and First Team

College: Kansas

Draft: No. 1 overall in 2014 by Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

In the NBA: The 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year, Wiggins’ offensive numbers have increased each year. He averaged 23.6 points last season and led the NBA in minutes played. He also was in the top 10 in field goals and field goals attempted.