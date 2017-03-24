Meet the All-Iowa boys' basketball player of the year finalists

The All-Iowa boys’ basketball player of the year will be announced at The Des Moines Register Sports Awards on June 24. The winner is selected by the All-Iowa committee, made up of top high school sports observers from across Iowa and sports staff members of the Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Here are the three finalists from the 2017 Iowa high school boys’ basketball season.

Connor McCaffery

Senior | Guard/forward | Iowa City West

McCaffery led the Trojans to a Class 4A state title for his second crown in four years starting for West. He shot 51.8 percent from the floor and 41 percent on 3-pointers. The Iowa recruit averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

He paced West with 19 points and eight rebounds in the title-game win over West Des Moines Valley and was named captain of the 4A all-tournament team. He was also named to the Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team.

“You put his numbers up against anybody basically in the history of our program and they’re really good,” Trojans coach Steve Bergman said. “We’ve had some very good players not average almost 20 points a game. And for him — he’s so well-rounded, with the assists and playing good defense and the rebounding, that I haven’t seen a senior player any better than him.”

Joe Wieskamp

Junior | Guard/Forward | Muscatine

Wieskamp led the state with 30.4 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting (41.1 percent from 3-point land). He also averaged 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, two blocks and 1.8 steals per game. He was named to the All-Iowa Elite Team.

Under his leadership, the Muskies went 15-7 and came one game short of the state tournament, falling to eventual champion Iowa City West in the substate final. Wieskamp’s 180 made free throws surpasses the amount of attempts for any 4A player other than Tyreke Locure (Des Moines North) and Van Rees (Sioux City East).

“When he drives to the basket, his head is completely still,” Muscatine coach Gary Belger said. “There’s arms and hands coming at him and everything, but it doesn’t affect him. He just totally focuses on the rim, so I think that’s what makes him finish so well. He finishes better than anybody I’ve seen.”

Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6 forward, is a highly-ranked Hawkeye basketball commit for the Class of 2018.



Joe Smoldt

Senior | Guard | Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Smoldt led the Rebels to a 26-3 season and a Class 1A state runner-up finish. He was second in the state with 29.8 points per game on 51.6 percent shooting, including 49.1 percent from long range. He was named captain of the 1A all-tournament team and was also named to the All-Iowa Elite Team.

He’s a four-year starter who finished with 2,358 career points.

“At a young age he was very knowledgeable about the sport,” Gladbrook-Reinbeck coach Scott Kiburis said. “The effort he puts in on a daily basis is incredible. Probably for four or six years, he’s probably been in the gym every single day. For a 1A basketball player, especially these last two years, he’s just been so consistently good with so many different defenses he’s been thrown up against.

“Very rarely in the last two years has he had the ability to shoot an open jump shot, and he’s still shooting 50 percent.”

A 6-foot-1 guard, Smoldt is an Upper Iowa University basketball commit.

