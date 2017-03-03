Meet the All-Iowa Wrestler of the Year Finalists

The All-Iowa wrestler of the year will be announced at the Des Moines Register Sports Awards on June 24. The winner is selected by the All-Iowa committee, made up of top high school sports observers from around Iowa and sports staff members of the Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Here are the three finalists from the 2016-17 Iowa high school wrestling season.

Brody Teske

Junior | 120 pounds | Fort Dodge

Teske capped a 46-0 campaign with his third-straight state championship and pushed his overall record to 132-0. The junior scored bonus points in every match he wrestled this season at 120 pounds and scored two pins and two technical falls en route to this year’s Class 3A state title.

Teske routinely dominated the field on his way to becoming Fort Dodge’s first three-time state champion. He’s scored bonus points in 77 of his last 89 matches. Next year, Teske has the opportunity to become a four-time state champ, something only 25 other wrestlers have ever done.

“It’s about hard work, love for the sport and continuing to have fun with it,” Teske told the Register in February. “You’ve got to have someone behind you, and I have a whole community behind me in Fort Dodge.”

Alex Thomsen

Junior | 126 pounds | Underwood

Thomsen went 45-0 this past season en route to his third-straight state championship, pushing his overall record to 139-0. The junior won each of his four state bouts at 126 pounds by technical fall, outscoring his competition 89-28.

Like Teske, Thomsen has positioned himself to win a fourth state title next year, and if his senior season is any like this past one, he will continue to dominate the opposition. Thomsen won 22 of his 45 matches this season by technical fall and another 13 by fall.

“I’ve done everything at the state level that I can right now,” Thomsen said shortly after winning state in February. “I want to get to that next level. I know my abilities. I want to make a world team, then go to worlds and win that.”

Marcus Coleman

Senior | 170 pounds | Ames

Coleman also cinched up his third-straight state championship this year. The Ames senior went 41-0 at 170 pounds, blowing past the competition to become the first Little Cyclone wrestler to win three state titles since Jim Gibbons won three from 1975-77.

A future Iowa State wrestler, Coleman finished the year with 31 pins. He also won three by major decision and another two by technical fall — including his 22-7 win over Southeast Polk’s Gavin Babcock in the state finals, which took three minutes, 32 seconds to complete.

“I wanted to go in and show everybody what I was about,” Coleman said. “I knew I was capable of getting bonus points in every match (at state). I made that my goal, and it feels great.”

